History paints bleak COVID-19 picture of future

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded the symptoms of COVID-19 to go beyond shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever and cough. To this list they have added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of smell or taste.

Despite the expansion, it does not cover the one that keeps coming up: asymptomatic. Of course the letter “a” means “without” in Greek, so like apolitical, asocial and the like, asymptomatic means without symptoms. Recently prisoners at the correctional institute in Wayne County were tested and 98% were positive without displaying any symptoms. This is a very telling event and lays aside preventive temperature-taking, histories and any other screening device.

As the pressure to reopen mounts, it will be very interesting to see if businesses can survive in a new norm. Can restaurants exist at 20% occupancy, can motels leave rooms open a day between rentals, can barbers, hairdressers, tattoo artists maintain any spacing, how many children in a class or on a bus — every fiber in life will be fundamentally changed. I noted that China provides a color indicator on cell phone that allows different accesses — green being free to move about, yellow and red means major screening needs to occur. This could mean that people of a certain age or condition could be excluded from certain public areas.

The bigger question is, did people actually learn from this pandemic and alter their lifestyles? Judging by certain events that occurred during the stay-at-home order, probably not. A birthday party, which is essentially a barbecue party, has at least 19 people test positive with some hospitalizations and one person on a ventilator. A carload of individuals goes to a funeral outside the county and one person is so sick that she has to be tested before heading home. People are sent home from work because they tested positive and friends come over to the house and spend the afternoon. People continue to attend church as they always have with minor distancing. A family get-together over the holiday is attended by people from a county with high rates of infection. A group of friends gets together and play cards weekly. So what could go wrong with these events that happened right here in our backyard? And why would we not expect to see them in the future?

As the saying goes, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. It is going to be interesting going forward as some of us just never learned.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Smith-bill-2.jpg

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.