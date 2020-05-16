Southeastern Health welcomes cardiologist

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic, and Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular have a new cardiologist.

Dr. Alan Zhu will provide general cardiology and electrophysiology.

Zhu received his medical degree from Tongji Medical University, in China, in 1982. He received a master of science degree in biometry from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1991. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School in 2003.

He competed a fellowship in cardiology at Loma Linda University Medical Center, in Loma Linda, California, in 2006, and an electrophysiology fellowship at University of Minnesota in 2007. He is a fellow of the America College of Cardiology.

He is board certified in both cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. Since 2011, he has worked as a cardiologist at Mercy Cardiology, Mercy Medical Center, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic is located at 2934 North Elm St., Suite 103 in the Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall. Call 910671-6619 for more information.

