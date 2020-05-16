McNeill awarded SeHealth’s highest nursing honor

May 16, 2020 robesonian Health 0

LUMBERTON — A registered nurse who works in Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit recently received Southeastern Health’s highest honor.

Tess McNeill was presented Southeastern Health’s 2020 Baker Nurse of Excellence on Tuesday. She was named this year’s honoree during a virtual ceremony hosted by the organization’s Professional Growth Council as part of National Nurses Week.

“Tess is the perfect example of what a leader should be,” wrote the anonymous co-worker who nominated McNeill for the award. “She not only provides excellent care, but she also plays a vital role in making the ICU an excellent work environment.”

McNeill lives in Lumberton with her husband, Justin. She has worked for Southeastern Health since 2016 in the ICU at SRMC and in various other nursing departments as needed.

“Being a nurse allows me to help those in need and possibly be the difference in life or death for some patients,” McNeill said. “It requires more than advanced knowledge and skill set. It also takes patience, dedication, respectfulness, and reliability. I am honored to be a nurse and to have the ability to make such a positive impact in my patients’ lives.”

The other 2020 finalist nominees were Merita Bullock, Marsha Davis and Mary Ivey. The winner was selected by a panel based on nomination applications submitted by peers and on interviews.

Past Baker winners are Don “Jake” Jacobs, 2019; Deborah Peterson, 2018; Sharon Smith, 2017; Cynthia Kinlaw, 2016; Tammy McDuffie, 2015; Elizabeth Moore, 2014; and Melissa Britt, 2013.

The Baker Nurse of Excellence Award was established in 2014 through an endowed gift by Stephanie and Wil Bass, of Clayton. The award is named in honor of Stephanie’s late grandparents, Dr. Horace Baker Jr., a surgeon who was a member of the medical staff at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, and his wife, Dorothy, a former Army nurse. Dr. Horace Baker Sr., Bass’ great-grandfather, was founder of the Baker Sanatorium in 1921, which later merged with Thompson Hospital to form what was known as the Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in Lumberton in 1946. These two older facilities were replaced by a new hospital known as Robeson County Memorial Hospital in 1953, which later became Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

McNeill
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SeHealth-McNeill-II.jpgMcNeill

Staff report