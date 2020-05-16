McNeill awarded SeHealth’s highest nursing honor

LUMBERTON — Around the same time that Southeastern Health officials were deciding how to manage visitors to Southeastern Regional Medical Center during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and national guidelines mandated that hospitals and long-term care facilities, or nursing homes, end visitation.

Once this change was implemented, Southeastern Health’s Guest Services department and WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation leaders began looking for ways to keep their patients and residents connected with their loved ones.

Hospital care

“We knew that this was going to be a challenging time for our patients because the connection with family is so important,” said Alisia Oxendine, Southeastern Health Guest Services director.

Because of the ranges of ages, health conditions and mental capacity of patients in the hospital, every possible scenario had to be considered.

“We care for new moms, sick children, individuals who have experienced trauma like car wrecks, patients who need critical heart surgery, patients battling cancer and everything in between,” Oxendine said. “We had to put plans in place to address every scenario, even including those where patients have dementia or language barriers and those who may be experiencing end-of-life situations.”

Telephone communication is the most common way hospitalized patients are staying in touch with family during the COVID-19 restrictions, however, some patients may not be able to speak on the phone, while others might need to see their family to feel connected.

Guest Services and Information Technology staff worked together to secure and make available iPads, which are sanitized after every use, and reliable phone connections for SRMC patients so they can use technology, such as FaceTime, to reach their family members.

“Oftentimes patients, along with their health-care team, give their family members updates about how they are doing,” Oxendine said. “Other times, patient need the encouragement and love that their family can provide. If patients aren’t comfortable with technology, our patient representatives are on hand to walk them through the steps to make the connection.”

One visitor is being allowed for the birth of a child, in cases where the patient is a minor, or if the patient cannot speak for themselves to make health-care decisions.

“There are extreme circumstances in the hospital where the benefits of having someone with the patient outweighs the risks during the coronavirus and in these cases we are taking extra measures, including screenings before entry, use of face masks and increased hand hygiene, to keep everyone safe,” Oxendine said. “Showing empathy while mitigating the concerns of patients and families during this unprecedented time is a top priority.”

Family members can contact their loved ones by calling the medical center at 910-671-5000 and asking for them by name, if they have chosen to be listed in the hospital directory. Phone operators can also provide phone numbers that bypass the operator and ring directly to patient rooms. Mailing cards or letters is another way to reach patients.

Anyone who may need assistance contacting their family members may call Guest Services at 910-671-5592.

Long-term care

“This is home for our residents and an important part of home is family,” said WoodHaven Director Suzanne Jackson, who also oversees hospice services and care management for Southeastern Health. “While keeping our patients safe and preventing an outbreak at our facility is the main priority right now, we can’t overlook the mental health aspects of their care.”

WoodHaven staff facilitate weekly telephone calls to ensure family remain informed and connected. While calls are the most common way to stay connected, they can’t replace actually seeing each other.

“We are utilizing technology like FaceTime, and some of our families are making window visits, using the window as a barrier but allowing them to see each other while talking or holding up a sign,” Jackson said. “Sometimes just laying eyes on someone to know they are doing well can be very reassuring for not only the family member but also the patient.”

WoodHaven established a photo gallery on the Southeastern Health website where family members can view photos of residents holding signs or participating in activities where social distancing is implemented. The gallery can be viewed at www.srmc.org/main/covid-19-woodhaven

Community groups have also reached out to assist in helping residents feel connected, hosting parades on the grounds in view of patients from safe distances.

“We know this is a challenging time for everyone but we are working to make the best out of a difficult situation to support our residents and reassure them that they have not been forgotten,” Jackson said.

Letters or cards may be mailed to patients at SRMC using PO Box 1408, Lumberton, NC 28359, or residents at WoodHaven at 1150 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358. Be sure to include the patient or resident name and room number, if known.

Oxendine https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Families-Oxendine-Alisia.jpgOxendine Jackson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Families-Suzanne-Jackson.jpgJackson WoodHaven resident Nessie Pierce holds a sign showing a message of love to her family. The photo was used in a gallery posted on Southeastern Health’s website during the time of COVID-19 visitation restrictions. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Families-WoodHaven-resident.jpgWoodHaven resident Nessie Pierce holds a sign showing a message of love to her family. The photo was used in a gallery posted on Southeastern Health’s website during the time of COVID-19 visitation restrictions.

Amanda Crabtree