Ambulatory surgery center to reopen next week

May 16, 2020 robesonian Health 0

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park will reopen on Monday, and the center will be open for surgeries on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We are excited to be able to offer outpatient surgery again at this location which offers so much convenience for our patients,” said Southeastern Health COVID-19 Incident Commander Jason Cox, who also serves as Southeastern Health vice president and Southeastern Regional Medical Center chief operating officer. “We will be implementing all of the same safety protocols that are in place at SRMC to ensure that our patients can get the surgical care they need and want in a safe environment.”

Visitors will be limited and patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and given a mask before entering the surgical facility, which is located on the first floor of the Southeastern Health Park on Dawn Drive in Lumberton.

Employees of the center also will be screened before being allowed to report to work, and wear masks and personal protective equipment, or PPE, throughout their shift. Hand hygiene reminders will be in place for both patients and employees.

Anyone interested in having outpatient surgery performed at the center should consult with his or her surgeon.

Call 910-887-2361 for more information.

Staff report