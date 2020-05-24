Southeastern Wound Healing Center recognized with 2019 national award for clinical excellence

May 23, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
Hansen

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center once again has been awarded a national award for clinical excellence.

To win the award, the Wound Healing Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the award and 367 achieved the honor.

“I am so proud of the amazing doctors and nurses here at the center,” said Kathy Hansen, SWHC program director. “Their patient-first attitude ensures great clinical outcomes, which, in turn, means our patients can get back to their lives sooner.”

The Center is an affiliate of Southeastern Health and a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating about 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Leading-edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.