Drive-through testing sites are successful for many reasons

The drive-through testing conducted at Robeson Community College and the Lumbee Tribe Housing Authority proved to be very successful on several fronts.

First, it was a cooperative service delivery that was spawned by a private organization called Community Organized Relief Effort, who was willing to commit their resources if the service could be provided. In essence this was two governmental bodies that delivered a product that was devoid of any racial overtones — the service was available to all area residents at two locations. Second, augmenting the agency staffing was a host of volunteers, including the nursing students from the university and college. Without this manpower the event could not have happened. Third, it was anticipated that it would take 20 days to exhaust the test kits that were supplied, but it only took a little more than 12 days. Finally, we found that with a preregistered population, nearly 80 people could be served in an hour — this is important to know as we get ready for mass vaccinations sometime in the future.

The only drawback that I am aware of was that by using the self-administered saliva testing kits, the kits had to be sent to a laboratory in Los Angeles for analysis. Some results took way too long, and it is a lesson learned. At any rate, a tip of the hat to the Robeson County governmental agencies, the Lumbee tribal government, the businesses that donated supplies and for the many volunteers, including site managers and coordinator.

There has been an ongoing debate about raising the minimum wage to a living wage. The current $7.25 was set by Congress in 2009 and I believe it was inadequate at that time. There has been little interest in moving it by that body. I find it interesting, that during the pandemic, Congress approved a $600 per week supplement to whatever the states were providing for unemployment compensation. Let’s see, $600 divided by 40 hours equals $15 per hour, which has been the stated goal. So what Congress has said is that during a pandemic you need a more livable wage than when things are normal. It is hoped that they remember this effort and alter their stance.

The positive cases in Robeson County for COVID-19 have become staggering. They are the highest for any rural county in North Carolina except for Wayne County, which had a massive issue in the prison. By having such a volume, it allows for more areas to be a part of the issue. One cannot blame the meat processing plants as our problem when cases have shown up in other businesses, nursing homes, group homes, prison, other health-care facilities, etc., much less from personal activities such as going to church, shopping, attending funerals, visiting sick friends, etc. Robeson has 13 outbreaks listed — when they talk about community acquired they are describing Robeson County.

We are all a part of the problem which means we all have to be part of the solution.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.