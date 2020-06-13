Spine specialist joins SeHealth’s Southeastern Orthopedics

Staff report
LUMBERTON — An orthopedic spine surgeon has joined Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Orthopedics.

Dr. Jordan M. Glaser will begin seeing patients there on Wednesday. He will perform surgical procedures at both Southeastern Regional Medical Center and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park.

Glaser is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He completed a fellowship in spine surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, N.Y., where he also served as an instructor of orthopaedic surgery.

He was trained in and applies both traditional and minimally invasive surgical techniques in his practice in order to speed postoperative recovery. And, he incorporates advanced surgical technology, including 3-dimensional image-guided navigation to foster patient safety and operative success. He also guides and provides his patients with nonsurgical care, including spine interventional procedures and injections, to improve symptoms and quality of life.

Glaser completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at the Department of Orthopaedics at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he received orthopedic surgical experience ranging from the community setting to the Level I trauma center. He has authored multiple textbook chapters on spine surgery and has contributed to published spine surgical research during his career.

He received a medical degree from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine. The doctor completed his premedical sciences and received his bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Glaser is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the North American Spine Society and the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.

Call 910-738-1065 for more information or to schedule an appointment with Glaser at Southeastern Orthopedics, which is located within Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 2300, in Lumberton.