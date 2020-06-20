Data from drive-through testing sites show the vulnerable most affected by virus

June 20, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Contributing columnist

The COVID-19 drive-through conducted by the Health Department and the Lumbee Tribe had 80 positives out of 2,000 tests conducted. Typically, 6% to 8% of a population tests positive, so 4% is on the low side. However, testing was done on people without symptoms (asymptomatic), which reduces the percent testing positive. As far as people seeking testing, 43% were American Indian, 29% were African American, 19% were white (including Hispanics), 8% were multiracial or other, and 1% would not provide the information. As the emphasis is on testing populations considered traditionally to be in the minority, it can be noted that 90% of the people tested were clearly in the most affected populations, realizing that more than half of those listed as white were Hispanic.

So what is the composition of the total Robeson County population that has tested positive so far? Using the figures through June 1, 25% have been African American, 17% have been American Indian, 9% have been white (non-Hispanic), 41% have been white (Hispanic) and 8% were not identified. Clearly the processing plants’ employees have made up the bulk of the affected, but it has gone far beyond that as more and more people are being noted as acquiring the virus in community settings rather than workplace.

Following up on the drive-through at Robeson Community College and Lumbee Tribal Housing Authority, another round of drive-throughs will be provided. Utilizing Community Organized Relief Effort resources and funding from the Health Department and Robeson County government, drive-through testing will be provided in five of our towns: Parkton, Red Springs, Maxton, Rowland and Fairmont. They will occur Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in Parkton on Friday and ending Aug. 1 in one of the other sites. An announcement will have all the particulars. This is in response to requests received from the public to take testing into more areas of the county.

And finally, I get asked from time to time what I think the outcome is going to be. I am afraid the general population has decided that for the good of the economy and to be able to do as one pleases, elderly and affirmed beings will be naturally sacrificed. Many individuals are exhibiting the symptoms of a teenager irrespective of their true age — being invincible to the cause and being impervious to the ultimate outcome of their exposure on others. It is where we are in 2020.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.