SeHealth celebrates Class of 2020 Resident graduation

June 27, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
Virtual ceremonies took place June 19 in the Medical Education Auditorium at Southeastern Regional Medical Center to honor residents who had completed their residencies at Southeastern Health. Courtesy photo | Southeastern Health

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health recently celebrated the graduation of 23 residents across three residency programs.

The virtual ceremonies, which were held June 19 in the Medical Education Auditorium at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, recognized residents who had completed their residencies at Southeastern Health in either emergency medicine, family medicine, or internal medicine.

Some of the program’s residents, attending physicians and nurses with which they worked were also recognized with special awards during the graduation ceremony.

Receiving awards were:

— Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year: Field Austin Davis, DO;

— Family Medicine Resident of the Year: Brandon T. Wei, DO;

— Internal Medicine Resident of the Year: Dennis David Jow, DO;

— Emergency Medicine Attending of the Year: Joseph Earl Deese, MD,

— Family Medicine Attending of the Year: Charles Almond, MD;

— Internal Medicine and Transitional Year Attending of the Year: Godfrey Onime, MD;

— Emergency Medicine Nurse of the Year: Kayla Harvey, RN;

— Family Medicine Nurse of the Year: Regina Scott, RN;

— Internal Medicine and Transitional Year Nurse of the Year: Sharon Saunders, LPN.

Since 2015, Southeastern Health and its affiliates have been a major clinical campus for Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine. Residents in the family medicine, internal medicine, and emergency medicine began three-year or four-year residencies that year.