With start of school year approaching, its time for 2nd meningococcal vaccination

With the upcoming school year seven weeks away, it is time to recognize that no matter what the classroom and the class schedule may look like, completion of the immunization requirements is still going to be in force. Besides the battery of vaccinations due upon entry to school, there is a requirement for children entering the seventh grade, or age 12, to receive their second meningococcal vaccine.

A plan had been developed between school officials, school nurses and this department to hold immunization events at the end of the school year and summer to ensure that this population received their immunization. Obviously those plans got derailed along with just about every person’s personal and professional plans. All that is to say, parents are encouraged to access their health provider sooner rather than later as one really does not know what later summer adventure may surface, which may have more priority.

This department has completed one of five drive-through COVID testing events. It was recognized that Lumberton, St. Pauls and Pembroke had already had drive-through testing events and so the goal was to go to the outlying towns of Parkton, Red Springs, Maxton, Rowland and Fairmont. As there are at least five separate stations per site, facilities needed ample parking and a lengthy driveway to allow for good flow and not to interfere with highway traffic.

Several sites were investigated and the determination was made to use First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton; St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center, Red Springs; Mill Branch Baptist Church, Fairmont; and Rowland Depot and RB Dean/Townsend Middle School, Maxton. With Parkton being completed, beginning July 10-11 we are in Red Springs, followed by Rowland July 17-18, Maxton July 24-25 and finishing with Fairmont July 31-Aug. 1. Staff have roughly been divided between the five sites and they will “man” most of the stations, with church volunteers assisting.

These efforts are coordinated by Community Organized Relief Efforts, are free to the public, use a self-administered oral/saliva swab and do not require preregistration, although preregistration (http://robesoncovidtesting.com) helps the flow. Details and registration information can be found on the Health Department and Robeson County Facebook page or by calling 910- 671-3220 for assistance.

During a similar time period, the Lumbee Tribal Government will be sponsoring an event in each of their districts that will make use of their community centers. For more information on their testing plan you will need to go to their information site.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.