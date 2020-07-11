We all can contribute to improving Robeson County’s overall health

The good thing about being dead last in the 2019 county health rankings is that there is no place to go but up. The question is how do we get positioned on that list in the first place?

The National Center for Health Statistics maintains files related to length and quality of life. Many agencies measure behaviors such as tobacco or drug use, diet, exercise, alcohol intake and sexually transmitted disease rates. They then examine clinical care variables such as access to care in terms of how many clinics or services are available in a given county. They also measure things like length of hospital stays, mammography screening and flu vaccination rates, for example. But those are just the variables health-care systems can impact. There’s more.

Then social and economic factors are considered. High school graduations rates, unemployment rates, income, single-parent households and community safety in terms of violent crime rates or deaths caused by injury are all factored into weighted scores of associated socioeconomic factors that influence population health.

Physical environment and demographics are also thrown in for consideration that factors into a score that ranks the health of a given population as these variables are also influencers. It’s an algorithm. The scoring has a lot of variables because there are a lot of things that influence health. Some things we can control. Some things we have limited or no control.

A needs assessment is periodically conducted at the local level to see how we can improve these numbers. Based on the survey’s data coupled with items identified in county health ranking criteria, it was determined by that latest assessment that obesity, substance abuse and social determinants were priorities for Robeson county. More specifically, education was the social determinant identified as one of the primary needs to be addressed that is beyond the purview of the medical community. It’s a team approach.

This assessment provides a road map for success in our region. There are several leading indicators that require focused efforts. Obesity must be addressed as it influences many chronic diseases. Substance abuse requires much attention as a local problem as well. Educational issues ultimately determine how healthy the county becomes. Along with addressing crime rates, both help impact our health ranking as nonmedical influencers of health.

Robeson County actually has a fairly young population. The median age is 34 and increased by two years since the 2000 census. Within our population, 16% of those surveyed during the last assessment did not have health insurance and 33% sought care outside Robeson County. Insurance and access to care are key issues. The overwhelming poverty in Robeson County clearly contributes to all these factors as well. Improving economic prosperity for the entire county definitely advances health goals.

Robeson County exceeds the state rates for heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes. And although our infant mortality rate has decreased it is still higher than the state rate. Even obesity exceeds the state rate in Robeson County, with 35% of males and 43% of females listed as obese by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as compared to 30% and 31% respectively for each statewide.

The bottom line is that a lot of factors create our health ranking and Robeson County does worse than the state rate on many issues. The local needs assessment teams have determined that focusing on obesity will impact chronic disease issues. Focusing on substance abuse helps with a myriad of associated mortality rates, and focusing on things like crime and education help address social determinants that are influencing our poor health status.

There are a lot of things we can do. Understand that many factors are social determinants indirectly related to health care so we all have a stake in impacting the score. It isn’t the health system alone. We all have something to contribute and we have nowhere to go but up.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C, is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.