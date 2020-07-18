Behaviors that put one at risk for contracting COVID-19 are no game

The Texas Medical Association created a hierarchy of risky behaviors that relates to contracting COVID-19. In many ways it could be adapted to a board game, sans the get-out-of-jail card.
The hierarchy is below with points at left, followed by risk value and activity or activities.
9: High: Going to a bar; attending a crowded concert or sporting event; attending a religious service with 50+ worshipers.
8: High: Eating at a buffet; going to a movie or amusement park; working out at a gym.
7: Moderate-High: Playing football or basketball; going to a barbershop or hair salon; traveling by plane; attending a wedding/funeral; eating at a restaurant (inside); hugging and shaking hands.
6: Moderate: Working a week in an office building; swimming in a public pool; sending children to school, day care or camp; visiting an elderly friend or family member in their home.
5: Moderate: Shopping at a mall; going to the beach; attending a backyard barbecue; eating at someone else’s house.
4: Low-Moderate: Eating in a restaurant (outside); an hour on a playground; walking in a busy downtown; staying at a hotel two nights; sitting in a doctor’s office; going to a library or museum.
3: Low-Moderate: Grocery shopping; going for a walk, run, bike ride with others; playing golf.
2: Low: Getting restaurant takeout; pumping gasoline; going camping; playing tennis.
1: Low: Opening the mail.
Obviously one cannot spend all one’s time opening mail to feel safe. And certainly around here, going to the beaches is higher than moderate because it generally involves more than merely going to the beach. A few high risks not mentioned would be playing cards with friends, driving or riding in a car with a sick person, visiting quarantine friends and having parties or celebrations with acquaintances — all of which happen here all the time.
When it is said on TV, it sounds so easy: test, identify and trace. Actually it is far more complex than that. For some reason there is a corps of people who test and provide bogus addresses, telephone contact numbers and email addresses so they can never be informed of their results. This also precludes being able to ascertain the close contacts that need to be alerted to quarantine and test. And of course, there is the crowd that refuses to give any information. So until we want to do like other countries and have governmental requirements, we will not be able to adequately slow the spread. We are consigned to being one of those countries that underreacts.
As the cases escalate locally, this could be a good time to be tested. The drive-through testing sites are extremely safe and information is available on the sponsors’ Facebook pages.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.