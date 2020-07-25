Walk to End Alzheimer’s to have a different look this year

LUMBERTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, scheduled for Oct. 24, will look different this year.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County attracts thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease, and historically has take place at the county fairgrounds. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County.
This year’s Walk will include three components. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Next, everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with family and friends. Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format that participants can drive by on Walk day to honor all those affected by Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina. They are Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Hickory, Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, North Wilkesboro, Robeson County, Rowan-Cabarrus counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County, visit act.alz.org/robesoncounty or call 1-800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 for more information.
The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services, including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®.
For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 1- 800-272-3900.