Walk to End Alzheimer’s to have a different look this year

Everyone has been hit hard by COVID-19. Robeson County has been especially hit hard both medically and economically. More than 1,200 local residents have contracted the virus and more than three dozen deaths have been directly attributed to the disease, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

That being said, there are some things to keep in mind from a local perspective.

The infection rate is a good number to monitor to assess what direction we’re headed. Whereas actual numbers of infected individuals are many times a construct of testing or population density, the statistical infection rate is a measure of statistical spread independent of many conflicting variables.

If the infection rate is above 1.0 then the virus is spreading. If it is under 1.0 then it is slowing. The state rate is just over 1.0 this week at around 1.02, meaning that each COVID-infected person in North Carolina is infecting 1.02 other people. That isn’t as vigorous a spread as in Nevada, which suddenly jumped to 1.61 this week. But it’s not as low as Connecticut, which is hanging around 0.79.

When each person infects 1 1/2 additional individuals is when you have rapid spread. Robeson County was at that level on April 3, at 1.9 where each person was statistically infecting nearly two others. On that same date the state rate was at 1.54 and had fallen from a March 15 high of 2.2.

Since May 20, Robeson County has pretty much flattened out at the 1.0 level. Some days it drops below 1.0, but it never goes above or below that baseline by a fraction. That means the virus is still spreading in Robeson County. It’s just more of a controlled spread and currently lower than the state rate.

If everyone stopped social distancing then nearly half the population would become infected within the coming months. Based on trends, less than 20% will be infected if folks remain diligent. The idea isn’t to stop the virus in its tracks because that’s not what happens in pandemics. Controlling the rate of spread is the idea so that medical resources are not overwhelmed until a vaccine is developed.

Why is a vaccine important?

The only way to truly control a virus is to develop immunity. The only way to achieve immunity is to become infected, then the body will develop antibodies that will naturally fight the virus the next time someone is exposed. The only way to develop antibodies to fight the disease without getting sick is to receive a vaccine so the vaccine will stimulate the body to develop the needed antibodies.

We don’t have enough data to know what level of antibodies are protective. We know that if you have antibodies but didn’t get sick then you may have fewer antibodies than those who actually got symptoms.

We also know from other coronaviruses that the needed antibody levels vary and can last for months or years. We also know that COVID-19 antibodies seem to decline quickly. But we also know that in some diseases, such as HIV, the most protective antibodies seem to be the ones that disappear the quickest.

The bottom line is more people need to be tested so we can track infection contacts to slow it further. We also need to learn more about the effectiveness of antibody testing. That may give us a clue as to the scope of the disease and how to contain it further.

Most importantly will be the development of a vaccine. This typically takes years but there are bold predictions of vaccines being released before the end of the year. Clinical trials have already begun. We are hopeful and will keep monitoring the situation.