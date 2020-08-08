Health officials urge patients to get non-COVID health issues treated

An alarming thing happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Folks understandably wanted to avoid venturing out. But those who needed care for many other medical conditions stopped going to clinics and hospitals. This was a nationwide occurrence that caused experts to worry about untreated health issues. It also forced many health facilities to lay off healthcare workers.

While it’s important to continue social distancing and implementing other prevention measures, health officials are unanimous in their message that patients should not ignore their personal health during this period.

Every medical facility has implemented stringent cleaning and infectious disease mitigation measures. Every hospital and clinic is making it as safe as possible to receive care. In addition to increased sanitation processes, health-care employees are screened before work. Isolated units and rooms are reserved for patients with symptoms and testing is conducted before many procedures and admissions. This is in addition to reduced waiting room volumes, social distancing and the utilization of masks.

The message from every health facility is to not let COVID fear keep you away from important non-COVID care. Dr. Zoran Lasic is an interventional cardiologist in New York. He was recently quoted in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine saying, “I think the toll on non-COVID patients will be much greater than COVID deaths.”

Dr. Lasic articulated this worry after noting cardiac patients staying home with serious symptoms and others neglecting maintenance care because of COVID-19. Other specialists observed the same pattern.

This has been unprecedented times and much has changed in medicine since the pandemic as a result. Not only are patients cautious but broader virus mitigation strategies have been instituted than ever before, increased research has been initiated and treatment modalities have evolved. Another physician told the New England Journal of Medicine that, our practice of medicine has changed more in one week than in the previous 28 years combined that he has practiced. But his statement goes beyond stopping viral spread.

What he means is non-COVID conditions have been affected, as well as echoing his colleague. Oncologists, for example, have adjusted chemotherapy protocols in some regions in order to minimize both the frequency of visits for chemotherapy and the level of immunosuppression patients undergo. Virtual visits have replaced in-person visits at some facilities and elective surgeries have been scaled back.

Another concerning consequence is clinical trials in some sectors of research have been curtailed, some because of disruptions in protocol. Others were simply paused because of societal shut-downs. The many individual tolls are paralleled to societal tolls.

The upside is things appear to be leveling off to a degree. While visits to clinics and hospitals were once down by more than 50%, there has been an increase in volume each month at hospitals and clinics. Society seems to be getting accustomed to social distancing and new ways of doing things. The public is more comfortable protecting themselves, and just in time too.

Robeson County saw a spike in cases during recent weeks. Models do seem to project those spikes beginning to pull back a bit. Health officials are cautiously hopeful. Robeson County was doing better than the state infection rate of spread up until the past month. Now Robeson County is experiencing our own surge, as we are staying a little above the state rate lately.

To put things in perspective, the rate of spread measures how fast the virus is growing within a population. If the rate of spread is above 1, the virus is still spreading. If the rate is below 1, the virus is slowing. For the past couple of weeks, the statewide average has hovered precisely at 1, periodically dipping below 1 while Robeson County has hovered precisely at 1 and rising above 1 some days. While the state seems to level off, Robeson County seems to creep upward.

Surges are expected from time to time until herd immunity is achieved or a vaccine is developed. In the meantime, health officials agree: Don’t neglect your health during this period for non-COVID conditions.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.