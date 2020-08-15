COVID-19 data contain no racial bias

Two items have been brought up this past week.
First was a comment to this paper wondering why the Health Department only states the exact number of African Americans and American Indians that have contracted COVID-19 but then says some small number for the whites. The intent of the writer was to state that the person preparing it was not of either of the two races mentioned first and thus the report was reported in a biased manner. All material sent from here gave specific numbers for, in alphabetical order, African Americans, American Indians, Whites, Whites (Hispanic), Other (if any) and Unlisted. Hispanics were listed separate, although it is not a race, merely throwing those numbers into the White category would confound the issue — that the traditional minority groups have a disproportionate share of the virus. All reports received are included in the total for the day. Our infected populations, in order of most cases to least, are Hispanic, American Indian, African American and White and of these the American Indian is the fastest growing.
Second, at the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ meeting last Monday I was quoted as saying that I would not have closed schools back in March. This is a correct statement, although it had a clarifying statement. Let me expound on that by saying:
— Closing schools typically sends the population you are trying to protect into day cares or with elderly people to watch them — an even more vulnerable population.
— There was very few cases of COVID-19 until the processing plants began having positives, which was as the school year finished.
— It would have added three months of relative normalcy to everyone’s life.
— By not continuing classes, we have no experience as to what will work, what will not work and did not allow staff to develop some comfort in how to manage the situation.
— And as my article at the time said, if closed you will not reopen to finish that school year and now you are stuck figuring out when to reopen. When something is closed there must be parameters set as to when it would reopen and that is not dictated by the calendar.
Predictions are the pandemic will last until the end of 2021 with probably 300,000 deaths nationally. Vaccination rates higher than those seen during the seasonal flu annually could help, but the same people that have no regard for distancing and face masking will have no desire to immunize. As far as clubbing, dancing and partying, perhaps Billy Idol said it best when he advocated “Dancing With Myself.”
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.