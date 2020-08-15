Not all health data should be taken at face value, but numbers indicate Robeson County has work to do

Healthy North Carolina 2030 is an initiative that combines the states leading experts from multiple disciplines into a single task force. The mission is to improve the health of our population informed by a common set of public health indicators. There are many health, social and economic drivers that impact area health outcomes. Robeson County is a primary county with an opportunity to improve these leading indicators.

Access to care is a leading factor that hinders our local numbers. Access is especially a problem for the uninsured. Though 15% of the statewide population is uninsured, that number rises to 24% in Robeson. But even for those with insurance, access can be a challenge.

There are fewer health-care workers attending childbirth in Robeson (3.2 per 10,000) compared to state averages (4.2 per 10,000). There are fewer mental health workers (0.5 per 10,000) compared to state averages (3.5 per 10,000). There are fewer dentists (2.1 per 10,000) compared to state averages (5 per 10,000) and there are fewer primary care clinicians (4.4 per 10,000) compared to state averages (7 per 10,000).

When we also consider that the payer mix is not comparable to more affluent counties as we have a high rate of uninsured and high rate of Medicaid enrollment (39.4 % compared to 21.2% statewide) this intersection of insurer payer mix and clinician availability creates a challenge. Constant access to health information and readily available access to care is vital when addressing area morbidities and there are many.

Obesity is a leading health factor afflicting Robeson County, for example. Adult obesity is at 39.5% here as compared to 31.8% statewide. Tobacco use is also much higher than the state rate (27% in Robeson versus 15.7% statewide). The local teen birthrate was noted from 2013-2017 to be 43.6 per 1,000 people and is much higher than the state rate of 24 per 1,000 statewide. Diabetes prevalence is 14.8% in Robeson County. Statewide the diabetes prevalence is lower, at 9.6%. Cancer prevalence per 100,000 people is 407.9 compared to 470 statewide. Other health indicators are also on the wrong side of the state averages, but these are the leading area indicators.

Social factors also impact many of these health variables. Our poverty level hovers around 27.8%, which is nearly double the 15.4% state average. The unemployment rate in Robeson County reached a historical peak at 15.30% in July 2011 then reached a record low of 4.70% in December 2019, according to trending economics reported by the U.S. Federal Reserve. County unemployment is currently around 8% to 9% each month.

As far as crime as an indicator, reports emerged this year from SBI statistics that Robeson County no longer leads the state in crime statistics. It was one of other small victories that impact overall health status this year.

The pandemic certainly has hindered efforts to overcome these variables. But don’t get caught up with the numbers too much. For example, Robeson County was once listed as leading the nation in syphilis cases. While the inclination is to take the numbers at face value that we had a local syphilis epidemic, the more specific answer is Robeson County just did a better job at screening people for syphilis than the rest of the nation. You don’t find what you don’t test.

The recent rise in children with COVID is a more recent example. As schools prepare to open, many private or smaller institutions wanted children tested before attending. So, as the date for school approaches, the numbers of children testing positive has risen as a function of testing. Again, you don’t find what you don’t test.

This isn’t to suggest all of Robeson County’s health indicators are falsely inflated. They’re clearly real. But local health officials do a good job monitoring population health indicators, both good and bad. We simply need to understand there is more complexity than the numbers reveal in improving our health. It is something we can all impact.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.