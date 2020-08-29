SeHealth to offer free prostate cancer screenings

August 29, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — In observance of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Southeastern Health is offering free prostate cancer screenings for men who qualify.

Men, ages 40-54 who are minority or have a family history of prostate cancer, and, all men, ages 55-69, may qualify for the free screenings if they have not had a PSA in the past 12 months, do not have prostate cancer, and are not currently under the care of a urologist.

Qualifying men may drive through to get their blood drawn for the blood test 1-4 p.m. Sept. 11 or Sept. 18 on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton.

After the blood draw, participants will need to call 1-844-735-8864 to schedule the second part of the screening, the free rectal exam, which must be completed by Oct. 23.

Participants will be required to wear a face mask or face covering for both parts of the screening because of COVID-19.

This screening initiative is being coordinated through Southeastern Health’s Physician Services and Community Health Services departments.