Wound Healing Center raises awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center is using Peripheral Artery Disease Month to raise awareness of a health condition that affects between 8 and 12 million people in the United States.
Peripheral Artery Disease, or PAD, is a condition that develops when the arteries that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs become completely or partially blocked as a result of atherosclerosis. Throughout September, which is PAD Month, the Center will educate the community about the condition that contributes to difficult-to-heal wounds, and is associated with amputation. Though some symptoms may be serious, an astonishing 40% of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
Southeastern Wound Healing Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Health and a member of the Healogics® network, treats chronic wounds with underlying conditions of the disease and performs non-invasive tests for PAD. The center also counsels patients on how to manage the illness which can, if left untreated, lead to lower limb amputation and death.
“Despite the pandemic, it is still important to be aware of other health issues such as PAD and related wounds and not delay treatment, said Kathy Hansen, Center program director. “Our staff are ready and able to take care of patients safely.”
In addition to chronic wounds on the toes, feet or legs, other risk factors and symptoms of PAD are:
— Those who smoke or have a history of smoking have up to four times greater risk.
— One in every three diabetics over the age of 50 is likely to have the disease.
— People with high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or a personal history of vascular disease, heart attack, or stroke are at greater risk.
— As you get older the risk increases since the disease develops gradually.
For more information, contact SWHC at 910-738-3836.