Wound Healing Center raises awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease

Medicine is evolving as disease evolves. Our treatment models are struggling to evolve with it. Traditionally, that model is taking care of one patient at a time and one problem at a time. It is a reactive sick model as opposed to a well model.

The sick model is treating people when they get sick. A well model is keeping people well before they get sick. We still need a sick model. But the reason medicine also needs a well model is because the diseases that are now prevalent are influenced in great measure by prevention. More than ever this requires ongoing care from clinicians with whom the patient can build a relationship over time to develop preventative plans.

For hundreds of years diseases like pneumonia, meningitis and diphtheria were leading causes of death. Antibiotics and vaccines began to mitigate the impact of these diseases that we now easily treat with medicines.

Today, heart disease, cancer and stroke are heavily influenced by lifestyle. They are also influenced by genetics that we can’t control. But we can plan with prevention. Preventative care is now more effective than reactionary care as lifestyle and screening are keys to successful health maintenance.

Controlling blood pressure, blood sugar and proper medical screenings for potential disease have the most value today. Treating someone before they get sick rather than just waiting until they develop one of these diseases optimizes care. But there are challenges to overcome.

One problem is we haven’t figured out how to reimburse medical professionals for keeping people well. We only know how to pay for treating illness. Medicine pays for doing things, rather than preventing things. It’s simply easier to measure fixing a problem. It’s difficult to measure how you prevented a problem from happening.

We also are evolving away from the family clinician model who knows the patients’ needs intimately from cradle to grave. You know the family provider who took you through every sniffle, broken bone and rash. Then you saw them in the grocery store or church.

Everyone is now a specialist and that’s another big problem in rural communities where the general family practitioner is disappearing. Care is terribly specialized these days.

Certainly, there is value in a population health model that finds ways to address broad health disparities in a community and access to specialized care. We find populations sharing common health risks and having a lot of specialists in a community provides focused care for complex problems.

However, many patients feel medical care in this fashion has become too impersonal. So, we need to find ways to get the best of both worlds by merging old-fashioned family care with cutting-edge evidence-based models. Finding ways to deliver preventative care to a population, coordinating specialized care to those living longer with serious disease while also maintaining personal attention to individual needs is a challenge. This care is achievable and a worthy goal.

Finding a health-care home is necessary more than ever. Finding that central home to coordinate care and utilizing sub-specialists as needed is vital for this new era of medicine. We have a great medical center and local health-care system in place to bring the community out of the COVID pandemic and beyond. The medical center and every local clinic are well prepared to get the county through these trying times safely. Utilize them during this period.

The evolution of big box medicine, population health and sub-specialists isn’t going away. Large corporations consuming smaller regional hospitals and small practices is increasingly inevitable. Care is simply more complex and these big centers with sub-specialties are necessary.

What doesn’t have to change is maintaining individual relationships with the local health-care community. As the pandemic subsides, no one should neglect their health. Finding a medical home is vital to staying healthy. We have a strong local health-care system to make staying healthy easier than ever.

How medicine approaches disease is certainly changing. But the value of personalized medicine is never going out of style.