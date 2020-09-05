Recent actions makes CDC appear to be becoming political

It is very disheartening to see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention go from a scientific base to a more political one.
We had CDC come into the county once to assist us. It was during the E. coli outbreak in the western part of the county. While their original premise was that the source was hamburger, which is the leading food candidate ordinarily, it was educational to work with them as we proved it was another food product.
My disappointment is in two of their latest actions.
First, announcing that asymptomatic people do not need to be tested. This would be true if asymptomatic carriers could not spread the virus, but this is not the case. It is estimated that 40% of the carriers are asymptomatic, so this would mean a significant decrease in cases reported. So a decrease in cases will not represent a decrease in the prevalence of the condition but rather simply we are no longer counting a sector of the affected population. Again, this population will spread the virus, albeit unknowingly. By and large this recommendation is being ignored.
The second act is to differentiate between who COVID-19 killed and who died from underlying medical conditions that were exacerbated by COVID. I would be hard-pressed to tell someone who had a relative that was obese or had breathing issues that this is the condition that killed them when in fact if they had not contracted the coronavirus the relative had a life expectancy of several years even with those conditions. Too many people that were relatively active had their lives shortened because of the virus. It really is not much different than seasonal flu, which healthy people shrug off but devastates those with adverse medical conditions. They have been listed as flu deaths for years. Both of these are merely attempts to change the narrative rather than improve the situation.
We recently worked with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to test students and staff. It was very rewarding for the workers and for those who accessed the service. We were glad to be able to serve this important part of our community and we thank them for their assistance.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.