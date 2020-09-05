WoodHaven set to resume modified visitation Sept. 8

LUMBERTON — WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center plans to resume modified visitation for residents on Tuesday.
The decision is based on guidelines released Sept. 1 by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Southeastern Health’s WoodHaven is in the process of performing a round of COVID-19 testing that was mandated as a safeguard by NCDHHS and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for all employees. The visitation plan will be implemented once all employees receive negative COVID-19 test results. If any staff member tests positive for COVID-19 no visitation will be allowed for the facility, according to NCDHHS guidelines.
As part of the visitation modification guidelines, each facility is required to have a plan to ensure all requirements are in place, including continuing to follow established infection control guidelines, and adequate staffing is available to screen and transfer residents to the designated areas.
“There are still many restrictions that we must follow in order to accommodate outdoor visits, but we are working as quickly as possible to make sure all the mandates and safeguards are in place,” WoodHaven Director Suzanne Jackson said.
According to Jackson, visits will include, but are not limited to, the following guidelines:
— Designated outdoor areas for visits;
— Mask to be worn by visitors at all times;
— Only two visitors who are family members per visit;
— Six-feet social distancing;
— No physical contact;
— 15-minute visitation increments;
— Screening and temperature monitoring.
“We are working hard to get these measures in place as quickly and as safely as possible, knowing that our residents and their family members are anxious to reunite after a long period of visitation restrictions due to COVID-19,” said Lori Dove, Southeastern Health vice president and chief administrative officer. “Resuming modified visitation on Tuesday will give us the time we need to ensure that all of our staff receive negative COVID-19 test results and that all measures are in place to reunite our residents and their families in a compassionate and safe manner.”
For more information, visit www.ncdhhs.gov.