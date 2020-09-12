With winter approaching, it’s a good time to get health issues under control

This is a good year to get a flu shot. It’s the perfect time to arrange ongoing care for chronic conditions. It’s a great time to make sure you have a medical home. The winter months are approaching and we have no idea what cooler weather will bring. The overall message is COVID-19 should not get in the way of your care with flu season on the horizon.

COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be seasonal like influenza. At best COVID-19 is one big wave that will be followed by a lot of ripples. At worst there could be a resurgence of another wave once cooler weather drives people indoors and closer together. No one knows for sure.

What is clear is that people with chronic health problems need those issues under as much control as possible as we enter the winter months. Getting care for non-COVID issues is vitally important right now.

Of specific concern is people with respiratory illness. Anyone with a significant respiratory burden entering the winter months is at increased health risk if they are exposed to COVID-19, influenza or any other virus that may begin circulating soon.

The latest COVID-19 research hypothesizes that the virus causes dysregulation of a molecular pathway referred to as the Kinin cascade. A key peptide called bradykinin within this system causes blood vessels to leak and fluid to accumulate in tissues. This is because the dysregulation throws off fluid balances. It explains a lot about the broad range of issues COVID-19 has caused in certain individuals, particularly fluid accumulation in the lungs

Those certain individuals that are impacted the most tend to have pre-existing conditions such as chronic respiratory disease. These same individuals would be negatively impacted by influenza as well with an already depressed respiratory system since reserve capacity is already stressed. This is why getting these conditions as stable as possible is imperative to good health.

But a small portion of those with negative outcomes from COVID-19 have no pre-existing conditions. While the number is small, it exists and is baffling. The latest bradykinin storm theory coupled with ongoing DNA research is yielding some answers that make sense. It also creates a whole new set of questions. The genome of the virus as well as the DNA of COVID-19 patients is being examined.

Researchers are now reviewing these genomes for DNA variations that might help explain why COVID-19 can sometimes be selective. The idea is to compare the DNA of patients with no underlying illness who had serious symptoms with those who had no symptoms. The question is whether certain individuals have more susceptibility based on individual gene expression that make someone more prone to the effects of the virus. Certain proteins expressed by individual genes unique to each person may allow the virus to enter their cells more easily. These studies might reveal biological pathways as to whether a person is more susceptible or resistant to the virus. The early findings suggest this is possible.

Until we know for certain, the flu vaccine should be obtained early this year during September and October. The projection is that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready shortly thereafter.

The way to know if the vaccine is going to work is by giving it to a test group. Researchers then wait to see how many contract COVID-19. They are testing large groups because there is no way of knowing where the virus will circulate and they also need to get valid results fast. A large trial hopes to overcome both of these challenges. The idea is to develop a vaccine that is both safe and effective. As long as it is safe, even a 50% effectiveness will help mitigate the virus.

Pharmaceutical companies hope to have a vaccine by the end of October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked officials to have a distribution plan ready by November. Until then, everyone is advised to not ignore their routine healthcare.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.