Gatherings can lead to spread of COVID-19 to people not in attendance

There is a Peter Sellers movie called “The Party” that is devoid of any redeeming value — needless to say my family and I love it.
In one of the scenes, he gets his hand crushed as part of a hand shake that causes him to put it in a bucket of ice, which actually contains caviar. When he removes his hand from the container and realizes what has happened, he heads to the bathroom to wash his hands. On the way there several people shake his hand with the expected smelly result.
After carefully cleaning his hands he heads back to his chair, but stops to shake some hands. As he brings the utensil with food on it to his mouth, he smells his hand and realizes that he has acquired the smell that he had washed away. Many food preparation people know this syndrome as it is closely aligned with cross-contamination of food products.
The point of this narrative deals with the current concerns with mass gatherings and the unintended consequences that occur. Rather than reference examples here in Robeson County that agitate the local population, let us look at a wedding in Maine. There were 65 attendees — which exceeded the maximum allowed number. From the attendees, 176 cases have been identified as being linked — including a jail and a nursing home 100 miles away. In addition to 39 cases being at the nursing home — obviously none of the residents attended the wedding — six individuals died. A seventh person who died was also identified as being linked to the event. So people two and three circles removed contracted the virus, which proved to be deadly for some.
Much like the hand shake referenced above, the action extends far beyond the original players. The Sturgis motorcycle rally had similar stories, but the numbers are so high it is hard to repeat. The message is if one does not distance and wear a mask, they may affect someone that they are not even aware of.
The University of North Carolina had installed some water filters in the St. Pauls area because private drinking wells were contaminated with GenX or other products produced at the Chemours plant. This project has now ended and the homeowners are faced with bearing the costs of bottled water or filtration, securing assistance from Chemours or getting public water. As the Health Department had identified these sites originally, we will try to assist them.
As a reminder, the plant is now conducting testing 10 miles from the plant as the areas of contamination have spread.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.