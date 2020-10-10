Advances being made in fight against COVID-19, but obstacles remain

COVID-19 vaccine news will emerge in coming weeks. It is important to keep this coming news in perspective.

Spikes in both statewide and local cases have recently occurred. The latest spike in the past week is likely due to a mutation that has been occurring worldwide that was noticed by researchers who study mutations. Genetic sequencing data has demonstrated that coronaviruses tend to mutate more slowly than other RNA viruses. The rate of change for COVID-19 tends to be half that of influenza and one-fourth that of HIV, according to epidemiologists. So, the slow mutation is not surprising but evidence of persistent infectious strains.

This recent COVID-19 mutation is D614G, which dominates current circulating strains. This strain seems to be more infectious. But it isn’t any deadlier because it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease despite higher viral loads being found in the upper respiratory track than earlier in the year. It simply spreads faster.

Hopes regarding a relatively normal return to society is riding high on the development of a vaccine. The latest spikes simply emphasize the importance of vaccines. There are an astounding number of vaccines in development around the world and nearly a dozen vaccines are in Phase 3 clinical trials. Many people in North Carolina have been a part of those trials and developed antibodies because of the new vaccines. The possibility of a vaccine coming out very soon is real because the government paved the way to conduct the necessary trials simultaneously. This speeded up the process but still takes time as trials are generally conducted in three phases.

Phase one are safety trials that are given to small numbers to confirm what stimulates the immune system. Phase two trials are given to hundreds of people divided into groups, such as the elderly or children, to assess varying effects that additionally test for safety and immunological stimulation. Phase three trials involve thousands of people. Typically, this phase is when researchers wait to see how many become infected compared to volunteers who received a placebo. The Food and Drug Administration said a vaccine must protect 50% of vaccinated people to be considered effective. Phase three also is large enough to reveal rare side effects that may have been missed in earlier trials.

Early or limited approval then occurs before final approval. Russia and China approved some vaccines before their phase three trials ended. Researchers believe rushing pre-approval too early poses risks.

Though a vaccine is important, we need to also be realistic. Even a vaccine that is safe and effective is going to be difficult to manufacture in record numbers. It also is going to be a herculean effort to distribute.

Some people will still contract COVID-19 well into 2021 because many will not get vaccinated either by choice or because of distribution delays. Others will contract the virus because no vaccine is effective for everyone. The influenza vaccine is important and necessary, for example. But even the flu vaccine only reduces risk by 40% to 60% depending on the match of circulating strains each year. Nevertheless, it is better than no reduction in risk.

If trials are successful, then there will be some type of rollout before the end of the year according to many experts. This may mean health-care workers or populations at risk, such as elderly nursing home patients.

Even if a vaccine worked perfectly, it would take vaccinating literally billions of people to achieve the 60% or so needed for herd immunity. There has already been a lot of progress reaching that number through exposure — but it will still take a while to vaccinate enough people to rest easy.

The last obstacle may be getting people to even take a new vaccine. Some studies show only half of Americans have said they are willing to take it. This means that despite news that will soon emerge about a vaccine, there are many obstacles to overcome.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C, is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.