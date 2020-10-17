Breast radiologist joins SeHealth medical staff

October 17, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
<p>Peterson</p>

LUMBERTON — A director of radiology and supervising physician for breast imaging has been added to Southeastern Health’s medical staff.

Dr. Bryan Peterson practices in affiliation with Coastal Radiology/Radiology Partners at SeHealth’s Southeastern Radiology Associates.

Peterson completed his medical degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in May 2012. He completed a residency at Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, Florida, in June 2017. He completed an anatomy fellowship at Nova Southeastern University in 2009 and a mini-fellowship in interventional radiology at Larkin Community Hospital/Nova Southeastern University in June 2017. He also completed a breast imaging observership at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University, in December 2018. He is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Radiology.

Before joining Southeastern Health’s medical staff Peterson practiced at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as an clinical assistant professor of radiology in the Breast Imaging Section.

Peterson helped launch October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month at a ceremonial pink ribbon lighting ceremony on Oct. 1 that was streamed live on the SeHealth Facebook page.

Anyone age 40 and over who has not had an annual screening mammogram is encouraged to call Southeastern Radiology Associates at 910-671-4000.