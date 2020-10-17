There seems to be some confusion over the COVID-19 tests that are available. The White House lends false credence by proclaiming so and so tested negative today so all is well. This is usually using the results derived from a rapid test. I noted that before the vice presidential debate they referenced that the vice president had even taken a PCR test and it was negative — an admission that this is a higher standard.

Let us do a little bit of comparison:

— PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test: This is considered the gold standard. It detects traces of the virus’ genetic material on a sample collected from a nose, saliva or throat swab. False negatives are usually related to poor collection of the sample while false positives could occur from remnants of the dead virus. This is the best diagnostic testing method and is effective on asymptomatic people. Test results are available 24 to 48 hours currently.

— Antigen: Results are available in minutes but what you get in speed you lose in accuracy. This test looks for proteins that live on a virus’ surface and uses a nose or throat swab to collect the material. False positives are rare but as many as half of the negative results are inaccurate. If you test negative but are symptomatic, you should get a PCR to verify the result. While rapid testing methods have proven very accurate for strep they are not very accurate for flu detection, which matches the COVID testing tendency. This test is generally not recommended for the asymptomatic population.

So the take-home message is individuals are best served by the PCR test — the antigen test would prove more valuable if a screening was being done at a high prevalence facility where you are trying to identify as many positives as possible as quickly as possible. Such settings are nursing facilities, incarceration facilities, schools or large employers.

Another question that arises is about the cost of the testing. Most insurance payers, including public, will pay for the test to be done. However, many do not pay for the collection, which could cost about $100. The individual should know the costs up front in order to make a proper decision. Federally Qualified Health Centers have received federal dollars to provide testing, so there should be no cost. Other entities, including the Health Department, bill the federal government for the test if the person is uninsured. Community drive-through testing sites are free to the public. However, private entities may have a look-like system that is not free. Again, this information should be offered up front.

If you have developed symptoms or feel that you have been in close contact to a positive case, the county has several permanent medical clinics available and some community testing sites from time to time.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.