Two Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular nurses selected for leadership program

October 17, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular nurses have been selected to the Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program.

Clinic nurse practitioner Allison Scott and staff nurse Tori Oxendine will be part of a new cohort of fellows for the 2020-21 program year. The cohort includes 18 Advanced Practice Nurse-led teams, which comprise a total of 43 program fellows from diverse health-care professions. Scott will serve as the local team leader.

A key objective of the program is to provide leadership development opportunities for health-care teams that will enable them to provide more effective and efficient health-care services to vulnerable populations and to lead innovative health improvement initiatives for their organizations and communities related to heart failure.

Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic is an affiliate of Southeastern Health, which is staffed by Duke Health doctors and located at 2936 North Elm St., Suite 102, in the Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. For more information, call 910-671-6619.