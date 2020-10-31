It was a bad time for campaign event

One of my daughters, who lives in a county with a similar environment to RobCo except it’s on the Virginia border, texted a message to me Sunday morning that featured a posting she had received: “Robeson County cancelled the Fair, but had a Circus instead.” This, of course, was in reference to the Presidential campaign stop that exhibited all of the behaviors that caused the fair to be closed. It is very difficult to get the average Joe to adhere to wearing a face mask or avoiding mass gatherings when those in charge willfully ignore them.
Currently we have another great example occurring. The vice president, the nominal head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has aides testing positive, which makes him a close contact, which usually means a 14-day quarantine is in order. Invoking that he is an essential employee (actually its the critical infrastructure exemption), he is allowed to continue to work so long as he is masked at all times. So not only does he not adhere to the mask requirement, he is jetting all over the country campaigning, which is not an essential role.
Again, why should anyone else quarantine for the safety of others when there is such blatant disregard for the standards?
Robeson County will have surpassed 6,000 people testing positive and 100 deaths when this article is run. The cases are double what one would expect based solely on Robeson’s percentage of the state population, which is about 1.3%. The deaths are the same number as Buncombe and Cumberland — both of which have far more population — and 2 1/2 times what New Hanover has suffered.
The point of this is to say that COVID-19 is highly prevalent here, and the county’s population is more fragile. As the governor remarked recently, just because you are elderly or have underlying medical conditions, it is not suppose to equate to a death sentence. Unfortunately that is not so.
The argument that more testing is the cause of the problem is misdirected. Nationally, cases have increased 23% while testing has increased 3%. Locally, our testing now is at the level it was back in July. Our positivity rate remains more than 10%, and the recent drive-through testing sites have noticed a significant uptick in positive cases.
Taking all this into account, perhaps it was a bad time for a campaign event to be held here.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.