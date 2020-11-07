SeHealth to offer free nursing assistant work training program

November 7, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
<p>Baker</p>

Baker

LUMBERTON — People interested in becoming a nursing assistant and working at Southeastern Health can take part in a work training program developed as a result of a collaboration between Southeastern Health and Robeson Community College.

Individuals will apply for a student nursing assistant position through Southeastern Health’s online career portal. Southeastern Health will cover college expenses at RCC and pay participants a stipend while attending classes. Southeastern Health will require a commitment to work for the health system for two years after completion of the nursing assistant program.

“Once participants complete their training at RCC and pass their exam, they will be entered into our float pool where they will gain exposure to various areas of the health system, “ said Jessica Baker, Southeastern Health Human Resources manager. “This will give them experience in different areas of the system and help them make a decision about where they would like to work to complete their two-year commitment and, hopefully, they will stay on with us to work long term.”

People accepted into the program will attend Southeastern Health orientation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center on Jan. 11 and 12, and begin RCC classes on Jan. 13.

“Robeson Community College is excited to partner with Southeastern Health to provide those interested in becoming a nursing assistant the opportunity to work with the largest healthcare provider in Robeson County,” said Sheila Smith, RCC director of Nurse Aide Programs. “Being a nursing assistant is a rewarding career for compassionate individuals who enjoy caring for people. This partnership will allow individuals to gain the skills necessary to become a certified nursing assistant while securing a job once those skills have been attained.”

Interested individuals may apply to SeHealth as a student nursing assistant at https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srmc/#/job/4724.