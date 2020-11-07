Obstetrician/urogynecologist joins SeHealth medical staff

November 7, 2020 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
<p>Wright</p>

Wright

LUMBERTON — An obstetrician/urogynecologist has joined the medical staff of Southeastern Health and will provide care at Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks.

Dr. Johnnie Wright Jr. is certified by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with a subspecialty certification in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. He received a medical degree from The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1997. He completed an OB/GYN residency at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio, Texas, in 2001, and a fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at National Capitol Consortium/National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2007.

Wright is joining Southeastern Health after more than 20 years of service in the United States Army. Before joining Southeastern Health, Wright practiced at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and at Womack Army Medical Center.

He is a fellow of the American Urogynecologic Society, American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks is located at 800 Oakridge Drive in Lumberton. To schedule an appointment with Wright, call 910-738-2454.