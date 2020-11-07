Mobile Free Pharmacy event set for Nov. 20

A Mobile Free Pharmacy event during which residents in need will be given free over-the-counter medication, such as cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, and first aid supplies, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Trinity Holiness Church, located at 4650 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. The event is the result of a partnership between United Health Care and NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy. Courtesy photo | NC MedAssist

Courtesy photo | NC MedAssist

