Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces hurdles

Pfizer recently announced that their early COVID-19 vaccine data suggests a 90% effectiveness rate at preventing the virus.

If the results continue to withstand scrutiny it would mean their vaccine provides a high level of protection. This is much higher protection than flu shots provide if the data holds up. The next step is an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug administration after half the study patients have been observed for safety issues two months after their second dose. That milestone was to be reached this week.

The plan therefore seems to be for a two-dose vaccine that could be approved within the next month. The company would then try to manufacture enough doses by the end of the year to immunize up to 25 million people.

Though it is exciting news there are many independent experts that caution about drawing safety and effectiveness conclusions before long-term data has been obtained. The announcement was through a press release rather than a peer-reviewed journal. But the announcement places Pfizer as the first company to announce the conclusion of their vaccine trials.

Understand that for a vaccine to reach 90% effectiveness during these trials means that nearly all the infections in the study had to have occurred in volunteers who received placebo shots rather than the test vaccine. Rates may change as more cases are added. But the high effectiveness rate is certainly a surprise.

It also is too early to begin making predictions regarding how the vaccine will affect the pandemic. There isn’t any information on how long immunity lasts or if it will prevent severe cases from occurring. It will simply take time before there is enough data to demonstrate if the vaccine reduces severe illness or death.

There are about four vaccine trials in the U.S. and 11 worldwide. Pfizer understands they need to build public confidence for their vaccine and have taken the unprecedented step of releasing their protocols of how they evaluated the vaccine.

Pfizer admits there is a slight logistical challenge to overcome. The vaccine is developed with mRNA and must be kept at cold temperatures. The mRNA approach hasn’t been approved before and produces an immune response that tricks the body into producing proteins that will protect against an actual infection.

It is also unclear how big a role the government will play in distribution. The other challenge is a second immunization is required several weeks after the first administration.

This announcement also doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent. Final reviews and the logistics must be addressed over the next month.

This has come at an opportune time. Nearly every state in the union has spiked over the 1.00 infection rate level. A level over 1.00 means the virus is spreading in a given area. A level below 1.00 means it is contracting. In North Carolina we’ve always hovered around the borderline level of 1.00. It currently is still rampant everywhere, however, on a pretty consistent basis. We expect it to continue as winter approaches.

Robeson County ranks about 14 in the state for new cases and 36 for infection rate. The county also maintains about a 12% positive test rate, placing us about No. 7 in the state for percentage of positive tests. Having a high positive test rate puts any area at risk for another wave of infections.

High-risk populations will most likely receive the vaccine first. This includes elderly with co-morbidities and health-care workers. This is a small percentage of the population and even that distribution has many hurdles to overcome. Some experts don’t anticipate widespread distribution until next year.

We need to be prepared for a tough winter as COVID-19 and influenza collide. Even when a vaccine is available, masks and good hand washing will still be vital. A vaccine is simply one additional tool to fight the virus and not a replacement for current precautions.

Phillip Stephens, DHSc, PA-C is affiliated with Carolina Acute Care & Wellness Center, P.A.