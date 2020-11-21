‘The Joy of Holiday Traditions’; Festival of Trees opens Dec. 4

November 21, 2020 Robesonian Health 0

Benefits Southeastern Hospice

Staff report
The theme for this year’s Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees is “The Joy of Holiday Traditions.” The festival is scheduled to open Dec. 4. Courtesy photo | Southeastern Health

The theme for this year’s Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees is “The Joy of Holiday Traditions.” The festival is scheduled to open Dec. 4.

Courtesy photo | Southeastern Health

<p>Grantham</p>

Grantham

LUMBERTON — The 35th annual Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees is scheduled to open Dec. 4.

This year’s festival, hosted by the Southeastern Health Foundation, will be in Osterneck Auditorium in Lumberton. The theme is “The Joy of Holiday Traditions.” The festival, which will run through Dec. 7, will have a wide variety of gifts, decorations, food and holiday magic to spread that sentiment while also raising money for Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Hospice.

“We felt it was important to bring holiday cheer to our community through the festival, and we feel we have plans in place to keep everyone safe,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director. “We will be following all recommended guidelines so that our visitors can feel that they are in a safe environment while we kick off the holiday season.”

This year’s event will look different than past festivals in that safety measures will be put in place as a result of COVID-19. Those measures include limiting the number of people allowed inside the facility through the use of a door monitor/counter, requiring face coverings, and having hand sanitizer readily available.

This year’s festival hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

The annual event is Southeastern Hospice’s only fundraiser. Highlights include the Holiday Tree display and Tinsel Town Market with delicious items from Grandma’s Coffee Cakes and Southern Supreme Fruitcakes. This year’s festival will feature a new vendor, Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories, where all items are only $5 each.

Admission to the event is $2 for adults and $1 for children, with children age 5 and under admitted for free. Osterneck Auditorium is located in the Townsend Building, located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, across from the Robeson County Public Library.

“We hope that this year’s festival will bring smiles to faces and joy to hearts as we continue this family tradition for our community,” Grantham said.

For more information, call 910-671-5583.