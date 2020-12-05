COVID-19 vaccines coming soon if all goes well

When you prepare an article meant to be somewhat timely on Tuesday for a Saturday publication, the information oftentimes gets trumped by updates. Anyway, I will give it a try.

One of the best expressions that has been ascribed to Winston Churchill was “America will always do the right thing, after they have exhausted all other possibilities.” This expression has been used a multitude of times politically both by the left and right. The fact that Churchill never really said it takes nothing away from the fact that it sounds like something he would say, which makes it meaningful.

It references the country rather than the inhabitants who actually make the decisions. So here we are in a pandemic poorly understood and even more poorly handled universally. But what America did do right was throw lots of money at vaccine developers to get their products on the market, so long as they had high efficacy and were reasonable safe. By next week we should begin to see the product lines being developed.

So, the question normally asked is, when can I get my shot (as opposed to the other crowd that states they are not getting the shot)?

December — all vaccines will go to the hospitals for front-line workers and cleanup crews. This will take most of the first two shipments with the rest going toward nursing facilities and staffs.

January — there are 264 million people who meet the highest criteria and by the end of this month only about 100 million doses have been produced (remember two doses means half this number in people). Some health personnel, people with high-risk medical conditions and the elderly will start vaccinations.

February — more of the same plus essential workers. By this time three other developers should come on board.

March — finishing up the highest priority groups and probably no one under 65, who is healthy and does not meet one of the categories, should even be considered.

April — now we see the teachers, staff, child care workers, retail workers, transportation and people over 65 without medical issues.

May — The young adults and children start in this month if no hitches.

The answer for the general public is late April and the summer for when they could get vaccinated.

Three other quick items. First, no one should pay out of pocket for these vaccinations. However, subsequent years may cost $40 to $50. Second, there is a soreness at the site and some people are nauseous. Remember no real virus is being introduced into the body. Third, the timeline is based on no problems occurring. There are issues with getting the glass vials for the vaccine and the states have received no funding for distribution, which puts a glitch in the whole process.

What can go wrong, will go wrong.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.