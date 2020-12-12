Best health and fitness gifts for 2020

After a 10-month hiatus, I am back again to impart my fitness wisdom to the masses, or at least to the awesome readers of The Robesonian. And what better time to kick off my return to writing than the holiday season?
Let’s face it. Life for us fitness fans has been tough. Since March, gyms have been closed, recreational sports canceled and even parks and running trails were off limits at times. We have been advised to avoid our non-family workout partners and it has been much easier to binge eat and watch TV than to motivate oneself to exercise. The phrase “Freshman 15” has been replaced with the “Covid 15” and, with the holiday season upon us, it is even more challenging.
In the spirit of the season and in an attempt to get myself and the rest of you back on track, let’s look at my short list of top fitness gift picks for under the tree.
Best Fitness Tracker: FitBit has always been a leader in fitness tracking technology. For 2020, the FitBit Charge 4 is the go-to fitness tracker. The 4 tracks steps, sleep, all sorts of exercise, and even has a GPS tracker for outdoor walks and runs. It is touchscreen, waterproof, holds a charge for seven days and even can receive your smart phone notifications. It’s available at FitBit.com or Amazon for about $147.
Best Wireless Headphones: For folks that like to listen to their own jams while working out, wireless headphones are a must have. Here are two alternatives: one high-dollar and one not so much. For a feel like the popular AirPods but $100 less expensive at $120, check out Jabra Elite Active 65+. Not only do they give the same quality sound as the AirPods, they are better for running! For your younger fitness fans who are likely to lose their wireless headphones, you can opt for MPow Flame Bluetooth headphones for $18.98. Both are available on Amazon.
Best Socks: Socks make great stocking stuffers, so I found you two options. Bombas socks are super comfortable and have no annoying seam. They are a little expensive but worth it for the comfort. Also, with every pair purchased they donate a pair to homeless shelters, which is really cool. Go to bombas.com to look at prices and styles. If you want to add some fun to your gift giving, check out Zensah mini crew socks at Amazon and choose some with donuts, pizza slices or cartoon dinosaurs. Silly socks run about $20 per pair.
Best Interactive Fitness Equipment: Interactive fitness equipment is all the rage and, if you have the room, the budget and the motivation to workout at home. There are rowers, bikes and now even mirrors that offer live, virtual coaching. Peloton as well as NordicTrack offer these types of workout machines and they range in the $2,000 to $3,000 range depending on model and what package you choose.
So there you have it, a short list of options for fitness gifts this Christmas. Remember you can also give the gift of massages, healthy cookbooks, shoes, workout clothes and many others. The sky or your credit is the limit!
From myself, Becca, Kayla, Nikki and Bruce Wayne the wonder dog, we want to wish you all a very blessed Christmas and a much better upcoming 2021!
Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]