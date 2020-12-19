COVID-19 vaccinations broken down into five phases

With the first vaccinations occurring locally and at the state level this week, the questions from the public are natural : Where can I get it, and when is it my turn?
The national media has been consistent with their theme: It will not be available to the general public until sometime in the spring — realizing that spring begins March 20. The big unknown is how much vaccine is going to be available and when are the providers going to get it. Providers have enrolled in the vaccine management program so that doses can be tracked, which allows for the necessary follow-up visit. Under no circumstance can anyone be charged anything for the vaccine. If an individual has insurance, it will be billed for the administration. If there is no health coverage, there will be no billing done. Hospitals, health departments and long-term care homes are first recipient, then other clinics will begin to receive the vaccine.
In theory, residents will be divided into five phases — groups, if you will — that are based on occupational exposure, age, medical condition and general employment. People in Phase 1a should be vaccinated before vaccinating people in Phase 1b and then on to phases 2, 3 and 4. People in Phase 1a are the dentists and their clinic staffs, public health nurses, physicians, nurses, aides and environmental support staff, EMTs, paramedics, home health staff, funeral home staff, long-term care/group home staff and residents, and students, all of which should be having contact with patients with the virus. Phase 1b addresses individuals with 2 or more chronic conditions and are 65 years old and older. Phase 2 is other health-care workers, incarcerated individuals, education staff and frontline workers. Phase 3 is for workers in critical industries and students K-12. And Phase 4 is for the general population. Obviously, if the vaccine is unavailable for students, that will reduce need by 20%.
The point of this is if anyone can tell you convincingly exactly when to expect it weeks down the road, good luck with that estimate.
We are asked why we do not provide the number of individuals who have recovered as part of our report. Typically, an estimate is drawn from the number of people who have finished their isolation period or 21 days after testing if they became hospitalized. As we head towards 9,000 cases, we have no idea who got out of isolation and subsequently went into the hospital, which would change the number. Using Crede Bailey as an example reinforces the lack of relevance of this formula. The former White House staffer got COVID in September, was hospitalized and he has had a leg amputated as well as a toe on the other foot. Yet he would be recovered although he is far from that.
Finally, for our GenX crowd, studies have shown that PFAS chemicals — the forever chemicals — stay in the blood for years. Additionally, it accumulates in the lungs, which results in more severe response from COVID-19 and negates the effect of the immunity vaccinations. Hopefully, this will be looked at up in the St.Pauls area as testing continues to find contaminated wells.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.