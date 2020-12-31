Hurricanes, COVID-19 forced us to adapt, overcome

“Nobody told me there’d be days like this
Strange days indeed
Most peculiar Mama.” John Lennon “Nobody Told Me” 1984
As we end the year, let’s look at the landscape. Robeson County, after having two once-in-a-lifetime hurricanes in the past two even numbered years, was affected by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that will change some factors forever. The biggest take-home message from the hurricanes was to have bottled water available. I am no water connoisseur; really, they all taste alike to me. I have found the only difference is in the quality of the bottle. That is, do you want a bottle that holds its shape or one that as you try to open it, it spews all over your waist because of flimsiness?
Like the Depression and World War II, people’s habits will be forever changed. Children and grandchildren will marvel at the elders who have stacks of paper towels and toilet paper rolls, bags of rice and noodles, pounds of ground beef and chicken in the freezer, a whole array of Lysol and Clorox products, crates of water, and on and on. Why? Because having learned what it is like to run low or out of “essential” items, one wants to avoid that feeling again.
The War brought the waste not, want not attitude and the reuse of many items, including metals and rubber. The Depression’s societal changes made it through several generations. Lyndon Baines Johnson, a president in the 1960s and a product of the depression, was noted for walking through the White House shutting off lights — a habit my father passed onto me. LBJ was so notorious for flipping the switches off they changed his name into Light Bulb Johnson.
My parents, being products of that generation, brought to the table the endless use of noodles as a filler. Chili with noodles in it was the norm. To replace meat there was some concoction similar to hamburger helper in the meat loaf along with hard-boiled eggs which were cheaper than meat. Spaghetti and sorta-meatballs was a lot of tomato sauce and a bread-infused meatball with peppers, onions, etc. outnumbering the meat. Spare ribs and sauerkraut was really nothing more than sauerkraut and some bones — which isn’t the most inviting smell when it’s a 105-degree day in San Antonio. Macaroni and cheese was never a side, it was the meal. Mom would put bread bits on top, that was our meat substitute — I think it was the forerunner to a crouton. An Irish family growing up in a German part of town helped bring this strange menu into our lives.
Most of us are going to make it, and we will have stories to share. Even more of us will make it if there is a high turnout for vaccinations.
Currently health-care workers and older adults in congregate settings are getting vaccinated. In the near future, the next group will be everyone 75 years old and older — which is a recent change. I expect this group to be highly compliant and perhaps they can be used as a model for participation.
Remember to mask and distance and hopefully you will get to share the uneventful odd year, 2021, together with all your loved ones.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.