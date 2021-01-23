UNC Health Southeastern welcomes heart specialists

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern recently welcomed cardiologists Drs. Hiten Patel and Ifad Rahman.

Both doctors provide care at Southeastern Cardiovascular and Cardiovascular Clinic, which is located within Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall.

Patel completed medical school in India at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Government Medical College Surat in 2007. He completed internal medicine training at Weill Cornel Medical College, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, New York in 2013. He served as chief resident in internal medicine at Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences in New Jersey.

Patel completed fellowships in cardiovascular diseases in 2017 and in interventional cardiology in 2018, both at New York Medical College, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in New Jersey, where he also served for two years as chief resident. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in the areas of cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He is also certified by the National Board of Echocardiography, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. He is also a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

He most recently practiced at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he also served as an associate professor of medicine at Campbell University.

Rahman completed a medical degree from Universidad Catolica Nordestana, Dominican Republic in March 2002. He completed an internal medicine residency at University of South Carolina in 2010.

Rahman completed a fellowship in preventive cardiology at Brown University in 2012, a fellowship in cardiology at Rutgers University in New Jersey in 2015, and a fellowship in advanced cardiology imaging at Mount Sinai in New York in 2016. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiogram, nuclear cardiology vascular studies and cardiac/coronary CT. He is a fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, American Society of Echocardiology and the American College of Cardiology. He most recently practiced at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana.

For more information about Patel and Rahman, call Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic, located at 2936 North Elm St., Suite 102, in Lumberton, at 910-671-6619.