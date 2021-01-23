UNC Health Southeastern board elects new chairman, new member

Lennon Campbell Anderson

LUMBERTON — The UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees has a new chairman and a new member.

Joann Anderson, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, recently announced the election of Wayland B. Lennon III, of Fairmont, to lead the board. Dr. Jeffrey P. Campbell, an otolaryngologist/head and neck surgeon, has joined as the board’s newest member.

Lennon, who first joined the board in 2013, received a bachelor’s degree in business and math, with a concentration in computer science, from Pembroke State University, now The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, in 1985. He received a master’s degree in business administration from Campbell University in 1988. He is president of AnyTable, Inc., which owns Dairy Queen of Lumberton.

Lennon’s civic commitments to Robeson County and Fairmont include being a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fairmont, Eagle Scout ‘76, WoodBadge ‘16, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor ‘18, Cape Fear Award ‘18, past Japeechen Chapter OA chapter advisor, Cape Fear Council board member, former Town of Fairmont Board of Commissioners member, former Lumber River Council of Governments board member (treasurer), past president of the Fairmont Civitan Club, past master pf the Fairmont Masonic Lodge #528, and past president of the Fairmont Shrine Club.

“Southeastern has always felt like a second home to me as my mother, Pat Lennon, worked in the lab at SRMC for 45 years,” Lennon said. “It is indeed an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to continue my family’s service to our community through the health care system, with the desire to help shape the future of health care services in our area.”

Lennon and his wife, Melissa, live in Fairmont with their two children, Caroline and Tyler.

“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Lennon as he assumes the chairman role,” Anderson said. “He has served our board in an exemplary fashion for the past several years. His input in the selection process for UNC Health as a partner was invaluable to our decision. He has a strong affinity for Southeastern through his mother and is committed to ensuring excellent healthcare is provided in our community.”

Dr. Campbell is affiliated in private practice with Campbell Ear, Nose and Throat, LLC, in Lumberton. He graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina State University in chemical engineering before graduating with honors from the UNC School of Medicine. He completed his residency in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at UNC School of Medicine and a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

He is board certified in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery, and in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He maintains clinical appointments at both UNC School of Medicine in the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and the Campbell University School of Medicine.

Campbell and his wife, Sarah, live in Lumberton and have two sons, Collin and Boone; and twin daughters, Emma Grace and Katie Beth.

“Adding Dr. Campbell to the board is key to getting physician input and perspectives at the board level,” Anderson said. “I know he will bring an insight that is much needed as we plan for the future. The nominating committee of the board felt the need to include additional physicians and, in particular, at least one not employed by the system. Dr. Campbell represents that section very well.”

In addition to Lennon and Dr. Campbell, the other members of the UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees are, Cherry Beasley, Ph.D.; Kenny Biggs; Faye Caton; Larry Chavis; Daniel Cook; Dr. Robin Cummings; Katherine Davis; Randall Jones; Duncan Mackie; Alphonzo McRae Jr.; Eva Meekins, DNP; Kenneth Rust; Michael Stone; and W.C. Washington.

Amanda L. Crabtree is the Public Relations coordinator for UNC Health Southeastern.