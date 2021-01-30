Free three-part virtual series about Alzheimer’s set for February

RALEIGH — A free three-part virtual education series about the early stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementias diseases has been scheduled for February.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter will serve as the host of “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis.” The series is designed to help families by providing practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage of dementia. Participants will hear from experts, people directly affected, and learn what can be done to cope with the changes that come with an early stage diagnosis.
The three-part series is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/or in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. Members of the general public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and services that are available may also attend. Interested parties may register for all three, or just those sessions that best fit their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/NavigatingALZFeb2021 or call 1-800-272-3900.
Part one of the series is titled “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: What does this diagnosis mean?” and will take place on Feb. 10 from noon to 1:15 p.m. This program will cover understanding the disease and diagnostic process, symptoms of early stage and approaches to managing, and the relationship(s) among doctors, patients and care-partners. Dr. Mark Pippinger, a behavioral neurologist with Novant Health, will be presenting.
Part two is titled “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: The Power of Planning” — will take place Wednesday,and is scheduled for Feb. 17 from noon to 1:15 p.m. This program will cover care planning, care teams, care management, a legal and financial overview, and an exploration of family and friends, relationships, and self-care. This session will include a panel of experts that includes Corinne Auman, family caregiving and aging expert; Alyssa Botte, a psychotherapist in memory counseling; and Marjorie Brown, an elder law attorney.
Part three, “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: Live Well,” is scheduled for Feb. 24 from noon to 1:15 p.m. This program will include Alzheimer’s Association early-stage advisors who will share their experiences of living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
“The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is life-changing and leads to many questions so this program is invaluable for recently diagnosed individuals and their care partners,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.”
Additional facts and figures:
— Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
— More than five million Americans are living with the disease,including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.
— More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.
— In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.15 billion.