Need to get people vaccinated prevents hoarding of vaccine

There seems to be a thought process that every time a COVID vaccine is administered, a dose is put in the refrigerator for future use. This, of course, is challenging when you administer thousands of doses.
The reality is that first doses are shipped to providers who then store/refrigerate/freeze the products as needed. After two weeks for Pfizer and three weeks for Moderna an order of the same magnitude is received to serve as the second dose. Obviously if one uses the second dose as a first dose, there could be a real problem when someone comes to claim the second dose.
The Health Department does not automatically make appointments for second doses for two reasons. The first is the second dose should be taken with your calendar of events in mind — what can you afford not to do if you have a reaction — rather than just saying 21 or 28 days have gone by and this is your appointment date -. One must remember that is the minimal amount of time that should have passed, not the exact day for a vaccination. The second reason is there is more and more discussion about delaying the second dose for months or more so that more people can get vaccinated at least initially.
On the good news front, we COVID-tested more than 1,000 students and others affiliated with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as a part of welcoming the students back. Out of this number, only 24 were positive, which gave a positivity rate of less than 2.4%. The rule of thumb has 5% as a goal, so congratulations to all who have been responsible. Hopefully, this will carry over through the school year and the university and its communities can live safe and healthy.
The various strains have caused a lot of alarm particularly as to what effect it will have on the vaccinated population. From what I have seen, even though the efficacy declines for preventing one from getting the disease, it improves one’s chances by 85% to avoid severe illness. That is significantly higher than the seasonal flu shot, which is worth the effort.
Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.