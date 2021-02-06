Heart Month Spotlight: Coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease

This past Monday was my first day back at CrossFit after a weeklong stint on the injured list. The previous week, on a third set of box jumps, I started to jump and, hearing a pop in my hip, abruptly stopped. Being a woman of certain age, I fully envisioned myself as one of the ladies in the “I‘ve fallen and I can’t get up” TV commercials and was sure I had fractured a hip. Thankfully the X-rays were negative and, after a week of rest, ice, some medicine and physical therapy, this old lady is once again gym ready.

But I digress. Back to last evening’s workout.

It was a particularly “spicy” one as coach Julie says with a 25-minute time cap. I was moving along pretty well but, near the buzzer, found myself with nine more sit-ups to complete with only about 30 seconds remaining. As all of the young people were already finished, they began cheering me on. I could feel myself going faster and faster; yes, I was going to finish in time! While I would like to say I completed the last repetition under the 25-minute cap, I am sad to report that I was one repetition shy. That said, without the crew cheering me on, I never would have been close. My fitness family at QFE was there to support me and that, my friends, is why group fitness can be so special.

Here are some of the benefits of getting fitness on with your people:

— Coaching: When you exercise together with other people around you, there will be a qualified fitness expert that will lead the whole group. They can answer questions, cheer you on and act as a personal trainer to modify your workout to make it the most beneficial

— More bang for your buck: Joining a gym that offers group exercise will give you more bang for your buck. You can enjoy many more fitness benefits when you are in the right group of people. You can encourage each other, have fun and hold each other accountable for making it to class. When you are going solo it is easier to skip a workout and stay home because no one is expecting you.

— Lower risk of injury: Having a group of people around you that have the same goals as you is very helpful and can decrease the risk of getting injured. This is because when you are doing a certain routine or a workout the wrong way, the folks that you are with during the exercise will help you correct your form and positioning. A coach or group leader can also keep an eye on you to make sure your form is correct.

— Higher endorphin output: When you exercise in groups, you will feel lighter, happier, and calmer even after an intense workout session. Exercising in a group increases the production of your endorphins, or happy hormones. This is a great opportunity to share a laugh and make new friends!

— Camaraderie between participants: Group exercises are not only meant to provide you benefits on your fitness goals alone. They are pretty great for building your social life. You can meet a lot of people and gain new friends! And when this happens, you’ll be more excited every time your group is scheduled for a class.

So whether it’s CrossFit, Zumba, Spin or even a running club, exercising with other people can be a great way to keep your fitness routine fresh and develop some lifelong friendships. And who knows, for those of us single folks, we just might meet someone special who shares our love for fitness!