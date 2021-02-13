Southeastern Wound Healing Center raises awareness about the impact of heart health on wound healing

An alarming 48% of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease. That’s 121.5 million adults.
Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics network, will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process. Chronic wounds affect about 8 million people in the United States,
If left untreated, an unhealed wound on the foot or leg can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation. As many as 82% of leg amputations are caused by poor circulation of the affected limb.
Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, strokes, arrhythmia, vascular disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can cause blockages that obstruct the flow of blood needed for proper wound healing. Differentiating between arterial and venous ulcers may be challenging, but a correct diagnosis can result in optimal treatment options. Careful vascular assessment is key when a patient presents with a lower extremity ulcer as arterial disease is generally contraindicative to compression therapy, the cornerstone of venous ulcer management.
“Heart health is directly related to preventing wounds,” said Dr. Karl Moo-Young, SWHC medical director. “Poor circulation can lead to both venous and arterial ulcer conditions.”
Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers the following tips to live a heart healthy life:
— Eat Heathy: Low-fat, high-fiber food are good for your heart. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains every day.
— Be Active: Walk, run, dance, swim … find a way to get moving for at least 30 minutes every day. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight.
— Take Care: Be kind to yourself. Practice positive self-talk. Make sleep a priority. Reduce stress with fun hobbies. Stop smoking and all use of nicotine.
— Get Screened: See your health care provider at least twice a year. Ask about screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
It is especially important for anyone living with a cardiovascular disease to detect wounds early. Seek specialized wound care to prevent possibly infection, hospitalization and amputation due to poor circulation.