Group 3 now leads the COVID vaccine line

This week marked the beginning of vaccinating people in Group 3 — Frontline Essential Employees.
The reference guidance on who is eligible is 16 pages long. However, it can be summarized succinctly into who had to work throughout the pandemic and who did it in person (i.e. did not work from home). This group varies from construction, manufacturing, processing, lawn care, waitress, plumber, air conditioner repairmen, anything to do with food supply (including feeding, farming, growing), solid waste, governmental services, financial services, postal, university staff, grocery store worker, hotel and restaurant worker, and on and on. All these positions interacted with others and their products were considered essential. As we head toward herd immunity, accepting the vaccine by this group will go a long way.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Deeper Dive into Group 3 expounds on the categories.
This group was moved forward because statewide acceptance by day care and school workers was not as popular as originally thought. North Carolina ranked first in the nation in the percent of 65-year-olds and older people who were vaccinated at 60%. If you use the theory that the final 20% takes 80% of the effort and realizing 30% will never want it, it is easier to move to another grouping and vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible rather than spend an exorbitant amount of time on the last percentage. This can be addressed when there is more vaccine and more providers, which should be later in the spring.
The positive cases have tumbled locally. It is a result of a combination of symptomatic people refusing to get tested, less testing going on and a reduced positivity rate. With the emphasis on vaccinating, testing has seemed to slip in importance. With the many variants beginning to circulate in the United States, testing will remain critical to alert us when we are finally out of the woods.
Oftentimes it is stated that minorities have suffered a disproportionate share of deaths because of COVID. This might be true at the state or national level. So, what about Robeson County? Out of 218 deaths there have been 60 African Americans (27.5%), 75 American Indians (34.4%), 70 Whites (32.1%), 12 Hispanic (5.6%) and 1 Other (0%).
Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.