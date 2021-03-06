NCDHHS begins mailing enrollment packets, launches call center in preparation for NC Medicaid Managed Care open enrollment

Richard

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has begun mailing enrollment packets statewide and launched new resources for beneficiaries as it prepares for NC Medicaid Managed Care Open Enrollment which begins on Mar. 15.

Beneficiaries can now call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center to learn more about NC Medicaid Managed Care and can download a free beneficiary enrollment mobile app.

The new tools and the NC Medicaid enrollment website can assist beneficiaries in choosing a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan for their families’ care. Some people will not need to choose a health plan because of the type of health services they need.

The NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center number is 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588). The free mobile app, called NC Medicaid Managed Care, is available on Google Play or the App Store. Mailings of enrollment packets are being done in batches and should arrive at beneficiary homes by March 15.

“We are pleased to reach another milestone in our move to Medicaid managed care,” said Dave Richard, deputy secretary for NC Medicaid. “It moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of improving health and well-being for North Carolina citizens through an innovative, whole-person-centered and well-coordinated system of care that addresses both medical and non-medical drivers of health.”

Most people who receive Medicaid can choose from five health plans as part of the state’s transition to managed care. All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays. Health plans each have their own network of doctors and health care professionals. People can choose a PCP from their plan’s network to deliver their families’ Medicaid services.

Health plans also have added services such as educational assistance and programs to have a healthy pregnancy. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Option is an additional managed care option for federally recognized tribal members and other individuals eligible to receive services through Indian Health Service.

The new tools will supplement the NC Medicaid enrollment website, which contains a wide variety of information and frequently asked questions about the enrollment process, and serves as a hub for communicating to beneficiaries, providers and plans. To assist beneficiaries in their health plan and provider selection, the enrollment website offers the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities, advanced search based on specialty and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to use these tools to learn more so they can choose a plan for their enrollment. Open enrollment officially begins March 15, but beneficiaries can proceed now with online enrollment, or call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center for assistance at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).