COVID-19 vaccine is the main train back to normal in county, state and country

While North Carolina’s plan for accessing COVID vaccinations was meant to create an orderly flow. The one-size-fits-all approach has meant some counties are stuck in neutral while awaiting a change of groups to be served or going ahead anyway.

Obviously, the most populated counties had the most people to vaccinate and typically they took longer than other areas. So too, vaccine acceptance by health care workers, teachers, day care workers, etc. also seemed to be higher. So, while many counties quickly went through the population that was accepting vaccinations, they had to wait for the other part of the state to catch up.

Vaccine hesitancy seems to be highest in people of color and those voting for Donald Trump. Fully 47% of the people who voted for Trump say they will not vaccinate when their turn comes up. Perhaps, if the former president had been more forthcoming, that prior to leaving office he got vaccinated, some might have followed his example. Originally, more than 40% of African Americans stated they would not get vaccinated, but that has dropped to 25% as the seniors got vaccinated and did not have too many adverse effects. Since this describes a large portion of Robeson County’s population, let us say vaccine hesitancy is high here.

The administration’s goal is to have everyone on a vaccination list by May 1. In many counties, they will be moving to vaccinating their total population long before that. Robeson County will be like that. While the seniors have accessed the vaccine admirably, the other groups have languished badly here. What that will result in will be vaccine being withheld from the county and having it provided to those areas in need of more vaccine. Currently providers have open appointments locally.

When offices or organizations are fully vaccinated, the masking requirements are relaxed. The U.S. House has stated that they would like to go back to “business as usual.” It was pointed out that 25% of their members were not vaccinated (No mention of their staffs was made, which might be even worse.) and any thought of normalcy was abandoned.

It has been said repeatedly that vaccinating is the route to bettering our situation no matter what the setting.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.