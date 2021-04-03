Residents need to get vaccinated if they want a return to normalcy

COVID-19 vaccinations have been occurring in Robeson County since just before Christmas. So, after 14 weeks, how close are we to completing vaccinations? Unfortunately, the answer is about one-sixth of the way. There is a long way to go.
As of this week, 21,796 Robeson County residents have received at least one dose. While the optimum is two doses for the vaccines used mostly, it is apparent that many people are quitting after one dose. Either because of potential side effects or the acceptance of a reduced efficacy rate the second dose is not being considered. It should be recognized that the level of protection with one dose is still much higher than the ordinary seasonal flu shot, so there is significant protection.
With 16.7% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, what population is accessing? First off, you have to subtract 25% of the population because they are too young to be vaccinated currently. Of the people vaccinated 53% are 65 or older — yet they only make up 16% of the population. Compare this to the 18- to 49-year-old crowd, which makes up 41% of our population, yet only 22% of the population that has been vaccinated. An easy explanation is that the vaccine has not been offered as long as to this population as the seniors, but the truth is that there just is not as much interest in getting vaccinated. It should be noted that this is the age group that is currently testing positive, so it is not like they are not at risk.
One cannot do a piece on Robeson County and not reference race. When you compare the races here, you find: 25% of the vaccinated are African Americans compared to being 24% of the population; 30% of the vaccinated are American Indians compared to being 43% of the population; and 39% of the vaccinated are white compared to being 31% of the population. Adding in that only 4% of the Hispanics have been vaccinated (compared to 9% of the population), one can see that vaccinations are lagging in the Hispanic and American Indian populations.
Many of the worksite vaccination efforts have been less than successful because of vaccine hesitancy, so different strategies will have to be used.
If we are to be able to return to some normalcy, we are going to need a lot more of the 18- to 49-year-old group to step forward and recognize they are part of the problem and solution simultaneously.
Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.