Do not delay your health

It would be easy to put off that visit to the hospital after all that has happened over the past year. I mean, who wants to “catch that virus” right? But let’s look at this from a different perspective. What if delaying your health now means something worse?
Let’s look at an example of the possible results of delaying health care: Ms. [E] was a 60-year-old female with a history of COPD who visited the emergency department on a regular basis for acute breathing problems. She’s often admitted to the hospital for severe symptoms. But this time, she did not agree to admission because of fear of COVID-19. Despite pleading with her and discussing risks and benefits of admission, she refused anyway and left against medical advice. Unfortunately, over the next few weeks, Ms. [E] passed away after refusing admission multiple times. No, she didn’t die of coronavirus. She died from her assumptions that the risk of contracting the coronavirus would be more harmful than managing her chronic disease.
We all make rational decisions based on the information we have at the time. But that information may be inaccurate or potentially harmful. Although, Ms. [E] may have thought she was making a good decision by avoiding the health care system, the truth is she was at much greater risk of preexisting disease.
Let’s pause and check our own assumptions. Do you believe the Emergency Department patient volume at UNC Health Southeastern increased, decreased, or stayed the same over the first nine months of the pandemic? What about admissions to the hospital? And the probability of death for admitted patients?
The fact is that UNC Health Southeastern’s Emergency Department patient volume decreased, admissions remained relatively unchanged, and the probability of death for admitted patients dropped. So what’s going on here? Why the disconnect from the national narrative?
I believe that we have a story to tell. Whether we beat the odds or are just another example among many who didn’t make the evening news, our story of success is notable despite the popular discussion points. Although the data is still coming in, preliminary evidence suggests there’s more reason to be optimistic about your local health care system and not to delay your care.
Will McCammon, DO, FACEP, is an emergency department physician at UNC Health Southeastern.