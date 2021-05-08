Exercise, good nutrition boost your immune system

Much of the country has returned to normal after more than a year of insanity and people are starting to gather and enjoy life again. If this past year has taught us anything, it is that a strong immune system is key to preventing, or at least lessening, the effects of illness.

So what exactly is an immune system? In simple terms, our immune system keeps a record of every microbe it has ever defeated, in types of white blood cells known as memory cells. This means it can recognize and destroy the microbe quickly if it enters the body again, before it can multiply and make us feel sick. How well our immune system is functioning determines how often we get sick and if we do, how well we tolerate it.

Keeping your immune system in shape is a two-part process. It is exercise and getting enough of immune-boosting nutrients. Let’s look at how exercise enhances our immune system and what nutrients we need in our diet to make it even stronger.

Physical activity may help flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways. This may reduce your chance of getting a cold, flu, or other illness.

Exercise causes change in antibodies and white blood cells. White blood cells are the body’s immune system cells that fight disease. These antibodies, or WBCs, circulate more rapidly, so they could detect illnesses earlier than they might have before. However, no one knows whether or not these changes help prevent infections.

The brief rise in body temperature during and right after exercise may prevent bacteria from growing. This temperature rise may help the body fight infection better. This is similar to what happens when you have a fever.

Exercise slows down the release of stress hormones. Some stress increases the chance of illness. Lower stress hormones may protect against illness.

So far as nutrition is concerned, a healthy diet containing antioxidant rich fresh fruits and vegetables is key to immune system health. Blueberries, red cabbage and beans (kidney, navy, etc.) are great sources of immune-boosting nutrients. If your diet is lacking as most of ours is, supplements can get us over the hump.

Supplements that improve our immune system include vitamin B3, zinc and vitamin C. They are readily available in Wal Mart, pharmacies or on Amazon. I personally take a supplement that contains all three together so I save a little money. I recommend Amazon so you can research the various brands and get them to your house really fast. (Sometimes the same day!) Always consult your physician before taking a supplement or starting an exercise program.

By exercising, eating right and using supplements, there is a good chance you can dodge some of the viruses that come and go each year. Also don’t forget what your mama told you about washing your hands!

Kathy Hansen has over 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]