Prevatte named 2021 Baker Nurse of Excellence

May 14, 2021 Robesonian Health 0

Staff report
UNC Health Southeastern Chief Nurse Executive Renae Taylor, left, presents Samela "Dee" Prevatte with the 2021 Baker of Nurse of Excellence award during a ceremony held May 11 in the Sharpe Board Room. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

UNC Health Southeastern Chief Nurse Executive Renae Taylor, left, presents Samela “Dee” Prevatte with the 2021 Baker of Nurse of Excellence award during a ceremony held May 11 in the Sharpe Board Room.

Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

LUMBERTON — Samela “Dee” Prevatte was honored recently as UNC Health Southeastern’s 2021 Baker Nurse of Excellence.

Prevatte was presented the award on May 11 during a virtual ceremony hosted by the health care organization’s Professional Growth Council as part of National Nurses Week.

Prevatte is a Robeson County native who lives in Lumberton with her husband, Matthew, and son, Nathen. She completed licensed practical nursing and associate degree in nursing degrees at Bladen Community College and completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Fayetteville State University in May 2021. She has worked for the health system for nine years and currently works in the 7-Bed Tower at UNC Health Southeastern.

“Dee exemplifies the qualities of an excellent nurse; she is a great caregiver and teammate,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern chief nurse executive. “She has demonstrated great compassion and caring daily, in one of the hardest years nursing has ever faced. During her award finalist interview, she shared with us that nursing chose her and we believe that to be the case. Congratulations Dee.”

The other 2021 finalist nominees were Mel McKee, Toni Campbell and Emilou Lao. The winner was selected by a panel based on nomination applications submitted by peers and interviews.

Past Baker winners are Tess McNeill, 2020; Don “Jake” Jacobs, 2019; Deborah Peterson, 2018; Sharon Smith, 2017; Cynthia Kinlaw, 2016; Tammy McDuffie, 2015; Elizabeth Moore, 2014; and Melissa Britt, 2013.

The Baker Nurse of Excellence Award was established in 2014 through an endowed gift by Stephanie and Wil Bass of Clayton. The award is named in honor of Stephanie’s late grandparents, Dr. Horace Baker Jr., a surgeon and member of the medical staff at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, and his wife Dorothy, a former Army nurse. Dr. Horace Baker Sr., Bass’ great-grandfather, was founder of the Baker Sanatorium in 1921, which later merged with Thompson Hospital to form what was known as the Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in Lumberton in 1946. These two older facilities were replaced by a new hospital known as Robeson County Memorial Hospital in 1953, which later became UNC Health Southeastern.