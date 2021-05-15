Show respect for yourself and others by getting vaccinated

In 1971 the Pointer Sisters came out with a song titled “Respect Yourself.” Personally, I preferred the General Public’s remake because it had reggae in it — but I digress.

The song had the lyric “Put your hand on your mouth when you cough, that’ll help the solution.” Of course, that was the eight-track public health message that was changed to sneeze or cough into your elbow later on. Currently we are at wearing a mask and distancing.

The take-home message is that 125 Americans died from the seasonal flu in the 2020-21 season compared to 3,422 the previous year. In 2018 there were 9,577 people who died from the seasonal flu. Particularly weak season, higher flu vaccination rates or did the masking and distancing actually translate to a reduction? The Asians for years have practiced the masking tactic and they feel comfortable doing it. Incidentally, in North Carolina there were five deaths this past season, compared to 186 the previous year. So, if someone is snorting, sniffling, or coughing tell them to put a mask over it instead of their hand.

All providers have seen a dramatic decline in people wanting to get vaccinated. Considering the length of the trials and the hundreds of millions that have been vaccinated, maybe it is time to accept that the vaccine is generally safe. It may be up to people who had actually gotten the virus but survived to help spread the word. Unfortunately, more than 230 Robeson County residents will not be able to testify to the effects because they have passed away, but their family members can certainly pass that message along. It will take these type ambassadors to help change people’s perspective — not just cheering them on from the sidelines.

The professional sports teams got the message. From mandating vaccinations for players and team personnel to opening up stadiums for sections of vaccinated people so they do not have to mask, it is in their best business practice to ensure that a game is played, and maximum attendance is possible.

I am planning on going to a baseball game in Pittsburgh (irrespective that the home team product is inferior) and a Tweetsie trip for a grandchild who says that is his favorite place. Being vaccinated is part of the ticket to go as far as I am concerned.

And finally, with vaccinations opening up for children 12 to 15 years old, we have another population eligible. It should be noted that no one in the trial got the COVID virus when fully vaccinated and this younger crowd developed even more antibodies than studies had shown in young adults. As with adults, there may be similar side effects, but for this level of protection, that is an amazing accomplishment.

Several locations in the county offer Pfizer and can accommodate this age group.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Heath Department.